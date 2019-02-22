It Snowed In LA

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. I've now lived in Los Angeles long enough to be used to this winter ritual - enduring jealous rage from friends in cold places who think we just have it so good here. Well, guess what? It snowed yesterday in Pasadena, in Malibu, on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. As the LA Times reported, people on social media were puzzled. The National Weather Service helped by tweeting how to distinguish snow from hail and sleet, confirming that, yes, LA, this was snow. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.