Razzie Awards To Once Again Honor Hollywood's Worst

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The artists behind "Black Panther" hope for big wins at the Oscars. Before that ceremony on Sunday, though, the entertainers must survive Saturday.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

That is the day of the Golden Raspberry Awards or the Razzies for short. They highlight the worst that cinema has to offer. John Wilson is one of the co-founders of the Razzies.

JOHN WILSON: It's very easy to understand the concept. It is the Oscars turned on its head. Instead of a huzzah, it's a (blows raspberry).

GREENE: OK. Since the ceremony started in Wilson's living room, the Razzies have grown famous, and winners receive golden, raspberry-shaped trophies. Wilson says nominees are chosen by over 1,000 Razzie members.

WILSON: We like to think of it as a comment from the peanut gallery. This is the folks who pay the money to see the movie, saying, you blew it on that one.

GREENE: All right. In the worst actress category, Melissa McCarthy was nominated for both "Life Of The Party" and "The Happytime Murders," a raunchy comedy featuring puppets.

BILL BARRETTA: (As Phil) This wasn't a robbery. This was a hit.

BARRETTA: (As Phil) Someone out there is killing puppets.

GREENE: Now, McCarthy is also up for an Oscar this weekend for best actress for her performance in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

INSKEEP: So she could join those who have won both Oscars and Razzies. They include Halle Berry and Sandra Bullock. Mo Murphy, the other co-founder of the Razzies, says that's part of the fun.

MO MURPHY: Our job, so to speak, is to recognize great talent. And when they fall a little short of it or kind of lose their way a little bit, we kind of call them on it.

OUTASIGHT: (Rapping) Get ready for the wild life. Yeah, been a long time coming. Old-school Chevy...

GREENE: The 39th annual Razzie Awards will be announced officially on Saturday.

OUTASIGHT: (Rapping) ...radio loud, yeah. Damn, it feels so good rolling through my old hood.