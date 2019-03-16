Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, how will celebs get their kids into college? Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: They'll hire my parents to tiger mom the crap out of them.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: They'll be forced to just open their own colleges. Three words - Gary Busey State.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Jessi Klein.

JESSI KLEIN: They will produce movies about going to college that take four years to shoot and cast their children in them as students.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Helen Hong, Jessi Klein and Luke Burbank.

(CHEERING)

SAGAL: Thanks to the staff and the crew at the Civic Theatre. Thanks to Heather Milne and everyone at KPBS San Diego. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. And we will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.