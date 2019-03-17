© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Sunday Puzzle: Group T-H-I-N-K

By Will Shortz
Published March 17, 2019 at 7:50 AM CDT
On-air challenge: I've brought a game of Categories based on the word THINK. For each category I give, name something in it starting with each of the letters T-H-I-N-K. For example, if the category were "Boys' Names," you might say Tom, Hank, Ike, Nick and Kent. Any answer that works is OK, and you can give the answers in any order.

1. U.S. States

2. Football Terms

3. Parts of the Human Body

4. Things Seen on a Dinner Table

5. Five-Letter Words Ending in 'O'

Last week's challenge:This challenge came from listener Hugh Stoll of Harrisonburg, Va. Think of a 4-letter word for something commonly seen in the winter. Write it in lowercase letters. Turn it upside, and you'll name a device you use with this thing. What is it?

Challenge answer:wool --> loom

Winner:Gene Wolski of Henrico, Va.

This week's challenge:Take the letters S Y T O Y. Add the same letter of the alphabet six times to complete a familiar phrase. What is it?

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
