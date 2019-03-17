Sunday Puzzle: Group T-H-I-N-K

On-air challenge: I've brought a game of Categories based on the word THINK. For each category I give, name something in it starting with each of the letters T-H-I-N-K. For example, if the category were "Boys' Names," you might say Tom, Hank, Ike, Nick and Kent. Any answer that works is OK, and you can give the answers in any order.

1. U.S. States

2. Football Terms

3. Parts of the Human Body

4. Things Seen on a Dinner Table

5. Five-Letter Words Ending in 'O'

Last week's challenge:This challenge came from listener Hugh Stoll of Harrisonburg, Va. Think of a 4-letter word for something commonly seen in the winter. Write it in lowercase letters. Turn it upside, and you'll name a device you use with this thing. What is it?

Challenge answer:wool --> loom

Winner:Gene Wolski of Henrico, Va.

This week's challenge:Take the letters S Y T O Y. Add the same letter of the alphabet six times to complete a familiar phrase. What is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, March 21at 3 p.m. ET.

