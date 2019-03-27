Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Moose Hunter

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. For all the talk of an ideological divide on the Supreme Court, the justices yesterday were unanimous in ruling that John Sturgeon can take his hovercraft back out and do some moose hunting. Park rangers told him his hovercraft wasn't allowed on a river that ran through national conservation areas in Alaska. The highest court in the land disagreed. In a majority opinion, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that Mr. Sturgeon is now free to, quote, "rev up his hovercraft in search of moose." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.