Faulty 'Harry Potter' Manuscript Sells For $90,000

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Readers love the Harry Potter books so much they're willing to pay big money for a faulty one. The first book in the series was titled "Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone," and a copy with some unusual typos went up for auction in London. The mistakes include misspelling the word philosopher and repeating one wand on the list of things Harry needs for school. The edition was sold for $90,000. Heck, I would've given them an NPR script full of typos for free. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.