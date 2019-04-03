Newly Elected County Judge's Online Plans Forced His Resignation

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Bill McLeod was elected county judge in Houston three months ago, and he's already resigned, though without meaning to. He posted online that he would love to, one day, run for state Supreme Court, not realizing what's in the state constitution. It says for a county judge to announce candidacy for another office means automatic resignation. KHOU-TV reports county commissioners do have the power to replace judges, so they could replace Judge McLeod with Judge McLeod. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.