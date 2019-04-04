Steph Curry Gets Contact Lenses

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was in a bit of a shooting slump for the first few months of the year - not anymore. Apparently, now Curry can see better. He told The Athletic that he had gotten used to squinting when he shoots. That was just normal, he said. But Curry recently started wearing contact lenses, and it's a whole new world. To be clear, that means Curry became one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA, and he had blurry vision. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.