Florida Man Is Re-Arrested Just Minutes After His Release

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Florida Man is at it again. This time, a guy - yes, from Florida - was arrested for grand theft. Nothing particularly strange about that. But once he was released on bond, sheriff deputies noticed the man outside yanking on car door handles. There he was, breaking into cars right there in the parking lot of the jail. He was rearrested just minutes after his release. He posted a second bond and was rereleased. Points for perseverance? Probably not. It's MORNING EDITION.