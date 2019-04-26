CIA Joins Instagram

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Remember when you found out your parents were on Facebook, so you had to get off? You may need to reconsider your Instagram account now, too. The CIA is grammin' (ph). The agency is already on Facebook and Twitter. Now the social media trifecta is complete. The first post appeared to be a staged photo of a desk with a wig and a trench coat draped over the chair. A CIA spokesperson told The Verge the account will give a, quote, "peek into agency life." But we can't promise any selfies from secret locations.