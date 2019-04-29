London Marathon Takes A Small Step To Go Green

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Eliud Kipchoge won the London Marathon yesterday for a fourth time. That's a record, and that is amazing. And in other news, the marathon took a small step to go green. The BBC reports, last year, racers and onlookers tossed 47,000 plastic water bottles. This year, organizers tried to prevent a mess. They gave runners edible water pods. They're biodegradable because they're made from seaweed. The startup that makes them says they're tasteless. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.