Whale Off Norway's Coast Found Wearing Camera Harness

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It is not strange to see a beluga whale off Norway's coast. But this whale was wearing a camera harness that said Equipment St. Petersburg. A researcher told CNN the whale was probably trained by Russia's navy. He said they've been known to train belugas to conduct military operations. The researcher took off the harness and let the whale go. Doubtful, but maybe Norway has a whale it wants Russia to set free - you know, kind of like a spy swap.