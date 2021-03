Attorney General Bill Barr is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, where he’s been defending his handling of the Mueller report, as well as Mueller’s objections to the Barr letter. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR).

