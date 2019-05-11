PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now on to our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as they can - each correct answer now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Amy has three. Brian has three. Tom has two.

SAGAL: OK.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Tom, that means you are up first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. On Thursday, a House panel voted to hold Attorney General blank in contempt of Congress.

TOM BODETT: Bill Barr.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to a UN report released on Monday, over 1 million species of plants and animals face blank.

BODETT: Extinction.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, FBI Director Chris Wray denied that there was any spying done on blank's campaign...

BODETT: The Trump...

SAGAL: ...In 2016.

BODETT: Trump campaign.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Following several days of violence in the Gaza Strip, Israel and blank declared a ceasefire on Monday.

BODETT: The Palestinians - the Hamas.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Burger King announced a competitor to McDonald's Happy Meals for 2019 - the, quote, "blank meal."

BODETT: See. It's not a happy meal.

SAGAL: It's the...

BODETT: Oh, yeah. It's the bored meal because people are bored, like, a third of the time.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No. You're close. It's the pissed meal because, when they're not bored, they're angry.

BODETT: (Laughter).

SAGAL: In an effort to get higher wages and health care, thousands of drivers from Uber and Lyft blanked on Wednesday.

BODETT: They struck.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After officers in Florida asked a woman he'd pulled over...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...If she had anything on her person they should know about, she reached into her yoga pants and pulled out blank.

BODETT: There's not much you can keep in your yoga pants.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: It's - she pulled out - it's got to be her gecko - her pet gecko.

SAGAL: Oh, you're so close. It was in the right animal family. It was a 1-foot-long alligator.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The woman was pulled over after running a stop sign and told officers she'd been out collecting frogs and snakes and also had a backpack stuffed with 43 turtles - so far, a totally routine traffic stop in Florida.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But that was before the woman pulled a footlong alligator from her pants.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: In response, the police lit cigars and celebrated the birth of Archie Harrison Alligator-Windsor.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

AMY DICKINSON: Wait a minute. Maybe those one 1 species aren't going extinct. Maybe that lady just has them all.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right. We flipped a coin, and Amy has elected to go next. So, Amy, fill in the blank. Under direction of the White House, former White House Counsel blank defied a congressional subpoena.

DICKINSON: It's not McGahn.

SAGAL: Yeah - McGahn.

DICKINSON: OK.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After 500 days in prison...

DICKINSON: Yes - McGahn.

SAGAL: Yes - McGahn - after 500 days in prison, two journalists from Reuters arrested in blank were released.

DICKINSON: Was it the Philippines?

SAGAL: No. It was Myanmar. This week, President Trump signed an executive order imposing new sanctions on blank.

DICKINSON: Venezuela.

SAGAL: Iran.

DICKINSON: Oh, gosh.

SAGAL: For the second time in a week, blank launched an unidentified projectile from its eastern coast.

DICKINSON: North Korea.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a man in Florida was charged with drunk driving after he crashed his blank into a blank.

DICKINSON: What...

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: Peloton into a lingerie-clad washing machine.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: I know I got it - nailed it.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: He crashed his lawn mower into a police car. Just two weeks after release, the latest movie in the blank franchise became the fastest movie to make $2 billion at the box office.

DICKINSON: Avengers.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

DICKINSON: Thank God.

SAGAL: A woman in the U.K. was furious when she ordered a candle...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...In the shape of the number five for her daughter's fifth birthday and instead received blank.

DICKINSON: Five number one candles.

SAGAL: You're so close.

DICKINSON: Oh.

SAGAL: She got two twos and a one.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: The woman ordered the candle from the local supermarket's online delivery store. But they're apparently all out of, you know, candles shaped like a five. So thanks to one fulfillment specialist's quick thinking and math skills...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...The woman instead presented her 5-year-old with a cake celebrating her 221st birthday.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: That is great.

SAGAL: Bill, how did Amy do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Amy got three right - six more points. She has a total of nine. But Tom still leads with 12.

SAGAL: All right.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: So how many, then, does Brian need to win?

KURTIS: Five to win, Brian.

BRIAN BABYLON: OK.

SAGAL: Ready for the - ready to do this?

(APPLAUSE)

BABYLON: Yes.

SAGAL: Here we go. Fill in the blank. On Monday, former Trump lawyer blank started his three-year prison sentence in New York.

BABYLON: Michael Cohen.

SAGAL: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenaed blank to answer more questions.

BABYLON: Don Jr.

SAGAL: Yeah. Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, law enforcement officials in LA seized over 1,000 blanks from a Bel Air mansion.

BABYLON: Fresh princes - I don't know.

SAGAL: No - guns.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Look out, hippies. The Wall Street Journal is warning you that homemade blank could explode.

BABYLON: Kombucha.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday...

DICKINSON: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ...Denver effectively decriminalized blank.

BABYLON: Mushrooms - mushrooms.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Following weeks of speculation, aircraft maker blank admitted to knowing that their 737 MAX plane had a problem.

BABYLON: Boeing.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A zoo in Germany had trouble with its...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Raccoon exhibit when it was invaded by blank.

BABYLON: More coons.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: It was invaded by a wild raccoon. Zookeepers at the Heidelberg Zoo in Germany recently discovered this bonus raccoon while cleaning out the exhibit. And due to EU rules around invasive animals, they can't kick him out. So they've named him Fred - this is true - and will provide him with free room and board and castration.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Sike. Bill, I thought Brian did really well. Did he?

DICKINSON: Wow.

KURTIS: He won.

(APPLAUSE)

KURTIS: A total of 15.

DICKINSON: Wow.

KURTIS: Way big lead - big lead.

DICKINSON: Brian.

Congratulations.