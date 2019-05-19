TV Show Ends

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Tonight is the night. After eight long years of king slaying and throne chasing and revenge plotting and some really bad weddings, it's the season finale of HBO's "Game Of Thrones." So what's on everyone's mind ahead of tonight? We asked folks around the newsroom, and they had a lot of thoughts.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Listen. I think that it's been seven years of really good television and one year of OK television.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: I thought Season 7 was terrible. Boy, was I wrong because this season is just so bad.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: I am so confused by this season. I'm so confused.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: And I feel like a parent to the writers. I feel like I'm not mad at you. I'm just disappointed. You know, they can do so much better than this. And that's what's kind of disappointing about it is it just feels rushed.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: I would say also that this last episode, my hot take on it is that I loved what Dany did. Finally she, like, unleashed her, like, emotions. And she was just constantly going by what everyone was telling her to do. Good. I mean, burn all those citizens. Go for it.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: The intense violence of the last episode was so overwhelming that I had to lie down and snuggle my boyfriend's black lab for 45 minutes before I was able to speak.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: My prediction for the next episode is that Jon definitely kills Dany. He has to serve a purpose other than just broodingly looking at the camera and disappointing us all.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #5: I just feel like, I mean, they've had so many problems with gender throughout the entire thing. And, like, to have it boil down to like, the guy is good and, like, the woman's this crazy mad person, I really just don't like that at all.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #6: But I do think that at the end, somehow Gendry is the one that ends up on the iron throne. And I do think Arya is going to be by his side.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #7: I'm hoping for something that's actually shocking, like a realization that makes logical sense but wasn't expected.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #8: Predictions and feelings from the next episode? Honestly, at this point, I'm just excited for it to be over. Like, I'm so disappointed that I would be happy for it to just be behind in my memory now.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: That was Andrea Mares, Hamza Butler, Samantha Connor, Jane Gilvin, Wanda Ramos, Lauren Landau, Marva Tokhi and J.C. Howard. And are you so over it that you cannot wait for the saga to end? Or are you already feeling nostalgic? Let us know. Write to us on Twitter - @nprweekend - before...

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "GAME OF THRONES")

EMILIA CLARKE: (As Daenerys Targaryen) Dracarys.

