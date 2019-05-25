Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next cartoon to make the news? Tom Papa.

TOM PAPA: #MeToo shows up at "Toy Story." No one will work with a character named Woody.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: "PAW Patrol" takes on anti-vax parents with a rabies outbreak for a series finale.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Bart Simpson is 36 years old. He is old enough, and he will be running for president in 2020.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: If any of that happens, we'll ask you about it here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Papa, Faith Salie and Alonzo Bodden. And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.