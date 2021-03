The Trump administration curtailed U.S. tourist visas to Cuba on Tuesday. It’s an attempt to keep U.S. dollars out of Cuba, which the Trump administration says are helping prop up President Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela. Host Jeremy Hobson talks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

