Surveillance Camera Records Its Own Theft

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A Louisiana man was robbing his neighbor's house when he saw a camera - had to be worth something, right? Unfortunately, it was a surveillance camera, and it was recording. His entire heist was caught on tape. Franklin Welzbacher Jr. rummaged through the house filling his arms with stuff. Asked by police what he was doing exactly, Welzbacher said he had permission to borrow a paintbrush. He had no comment on why he took the camera. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.