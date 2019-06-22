Fresh Air Weekend: Ava DuVernay On 'When They See Us'; Bill Hader On 'Barry'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Ava DuVernay Focuses On The Central Park 5's Perspective: 'Now People Know': DuVernay's Netflix series, When They See Us, tells the story of how five black and brown teenagers were manipulated into confessing to a brutal rape they did not commit.

Willie Nelson's Voice And Spirit Remain Strong On 'Ride Me Back Home': The 86-year-old country star reflects on the passage of time on his new album. Ride Me Back Homeis a lively, restless collection that contains solid new material and a keen sense of self-scholarship.

On HBO's 'Barry,' Bill Hader Asks, 'Can You Change Your Nature?':Hader co-created and stars as a hitman who enrolls in acting classes in the dark comedy series. In the second season, Barry struggled to express himself as an actor — while keeping his past a secret.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

