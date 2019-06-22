PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now it's time to move on to our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can - each correct answer - now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Adam and Peter each have two. Roxanne has three.

SAGAL: All right.

PETER GROSZ: Lovely.

SAGAL: We have flipped a coin. Peter's elected to go second. So, Adam, that means you're up first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. On Wednesday, Mexico became the first country to sign the USMCA trade deal, which is intended to replace blank.

ADAM FELBER: NAFTA.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The FBI revealed this week that they were conducting toxicology tests on minibar items following the deaths of nine American tourists in blank.

FELBER: The Dominican Republic.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, President Trump launched his re-election campaign in blank.

FELBER: Orlando.

SAGAL: Orlando, Fla.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, disgraced Republican blank announced he'd once again run for Senate in Alabama.

FELBER: Roy Moore.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In Australia, a blank is being accused of stealing 18 beers, getting drunk and starting a fight with a cow.

FELBER: A kangaroo.

SAGAL: A pig.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This week, Apple recalled certain blanks over risk of fire.

FELBER: iPhones.

SAGAL: No, MacBooks.

FELBER: Oh.

SAGAL: Following complaints from parents, video-streaming service blank announced it was considering moving all kids videos to a separate platform.

FELBER: YouTube.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The nominees for the ESPY Awards were released this week.

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: And early favorites include Simone Biles, Serena Williams and blank.

FELBER: Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: You are closer than you think because the answer is a 50-year-old nun. Sister Mary Jo Sobieck threw out the first pitch at the Chicago White Sox game and stunned the crowd by throwing a perfect curveball right across the plate. The video of the pitch went viral. So (sneezing). Excuse me.

GROSZ: Oh, no. How viral did it go? Are you sick?

FELBER: Very viral.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

FELBER: Better not watch that video.

SAGAL: Yeah. The video of the pitch went viral. And now Sobieck is up for one of sports' most prestigious awards. It's going to be so embarrassing when she wins and, during her acceptance speech, forgets to thank her husband, God.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Adam do on our quiz?

KURTIS: He got five right - 10 more points - total of 12.

SAGAL: All right.

KURTIS: And he's in the lead.

FELBER: Math.

SAGAL: Congratulations.

FELBER: Math, I say.

SAGAL: No. It's not It I was...

FELBER: It's math.

SAGAL: It's better than math, better than math. All right, Peter. You're up next. Fill in the blank. On Wednesday, the U.N. found Saudi Arabia legally responsible for the death of journalist blank.

GROSZ: Jamal Khashoggi.

GROSZ: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, former White House Communications Director blank gave limited testimony before Congress.

GROSZ: Hope Hicks.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, Joe Biden came under fire for highlighting his work with noted blanks as an example of bipartisan civility.

GROSZ: Horned devils - no, segregationists.

SAGAL: Yes. On Monday, former Egyptian President blank collapsed in a courtroom and was declared dead.

GROSZ: Oh, what the heck is his name? - Sisi.

SAGAL: No. This was Mohamed Morsi. An elderly man in England who filmed his entire vacation on a GoPro camera was a bit disappointed when he reviewed the footage and found blank.

GROSZ: He was older than he thought he was.

SAGAL: No - that he had the camera pointed at himself the whole time.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Officials in the Dominican Republic are now saying the shooting of baseball star blank was a case of mistaken identity.

GROSZ: Big Papi.

SAGAL: Yeah, David Ortiz.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to a new survey, over 40% of blank colonies died out this past year.

GROSZ: Martian.

SAGAL: No, honeybee colonies.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: A woman who asked for a Mariah Carey-themed birthday cake...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Was surprised when she got blank instead.

GROSZ: Gloria Vanderbilt.

SAGAL: No. Instead of a Mariah Carey cake, she got a Marie Curie cake.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: Oh, no.

SAGAL: She told her co-workers she wanted a cake of her favorite pop star. But they misunderstood and got her a cake of doomed Nobel Prize-winning chemist Marie Curie.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Peter do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Four right - eight more points - 10 - so he's in second place.

SAGAL: All right. How many does Roxanne need to win?

KURTIS: Five to win.

SAGAL: Oh, easy peasy.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Oh, just don't jinx me.

FELBER: It's a lay-up. There's no jinxing you.

ROBERTS: Don't jinx me.

FELBER: There's no possible way you could mess this up, Roberts.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right, Roxanne. This is for the game. Fill in the blank. On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee held a meeting to discuss the possibility of offering blanks to African-Americans affected by slavery.

ROBERTS: Reparations.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Amid claims of domestic abuse, Patrick Shanahan withdrew his candidacy for secretary of blank.

ROBERTS: Defense.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, Boris Johnson took the lead to replace blank as the prime minister of the UK.

ROBERTS: Theresa May.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In a reversal of Obama-era climate laws, the EPA eased restrictions on the blank industry on Wednesday.

ROBERTS: Coal industry...

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

ROBERTS: ...Slash carbon emissions.

SAGAL: Yeah. Thousands of angry Christians have signed a petition demanding that Netflix cancel "Good Omens," a show that is blank.

ROBERTS: It's - they think it's heretical and - but it's not.

SAGAL: That's true. But what we were looking for is they're trying to demand Netflix cancel "Good Omens," a show that is not on Netflix.

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: Oh.

SAGAL: According to a new study, more pregnant women in the U.S. are using blank.

ROBERTS: Are using blank - alcohol - they're drinking wine.

SAGAL: No, marijuana.

ROBERTS: Oh.

SAGAL: On Thursday, Taco Bell announced it would not be adding the popular meat substitute blank to its menu.

ROBERTS: The Impossible Burger stuff - yeah.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A multimillion dollar program to extend high-speed internet across Kentucky...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Has been delayed because of blank.

ROBERTS: Is this the one where the squirrels ate through all the...

SAGAL: Yes, Roxanne, it is.

ROBERTS: OK.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: For a second there, Roxanne, we all thought you were going to blow the lay-up.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It was really interesting. Officials in charge of the project requested an additional $110 million from the Kentucky state government, saying that the high-speed Internet lines that were supposed to be up and running in April have been delayed thanks to ravenous squirrels, one squirrel in particular.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, did Roxanne do well enough to win?

KURTIS: Well, she needed five. She got six.

SAGAL: There you go.

(APPLAUSE)

Roxanne wins.