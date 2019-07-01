RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Feeling blue? Might be time to cuddle a cow. A farm in upstate New York is offering a 90-minute experience where guests can brush the cows, pet them and benefit from their calming cow vibes. Apparently, the body temperature of a cow is higher than humans', and their heart rate lower, so cuddling up with one is relaxing. Don't get too attached, though. If you need emotional support on an airplane, you're going to have to leave Bessie behind.

