Man Survives Being Swept Over Niagara Falls

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Many people have failed to survive a plunge over Niagara Falls. Some intend to fail. This month, police responded to a report of a man in crisis. He climbed over a retaining wall into the water and was swept over Horseshoe Falls. He plunged 188 feet. Do not try this yourself, but marvel at the fate of one who did. Police found him a bit downriver, sitting on a rock with no serious injuries and a second chance. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.