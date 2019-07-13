Fresh Air Weekend: Yiddish 'Fiddler'; How 'Maiden' Sailed Into History

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Yiddish 'Fiddler On The Roof' Is A 'Dream Come True' For Lead Actor:A new Yiddish language production of the musical is currently running off-Broadway. Steven Skybell, who plays Tevye, and Joel Grey, who directs the show, explain why the play still resonates.

'Midsommar' Shines: A Solstice Nightmare Unfolds In Broad Daylight:An American couple attends a mysterious festival in the Swedish countryside in Ari Aster's new thriller. The haunting, hypnotic film will slowly seep into your nervous system.

With An All-Female Crew, 'Maiden' Sailed Around The World And Into History: A new film tells the story of the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race: "Guys used to say to us with absolute certainty, 'You're going to die,'" says sailor Tracy Edwards.

