Sunday Puzzle: Lucky Number 7

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some words and phrases. Each conceals the name of something in left-to-right order, although not consecutively. Hint: Every answer has exactly 7 letters.

Example: SANCTIMONIOUS — Shakespeare character --> ANTONIO

1. REVERSE SPLIT — Mountain

2. AFFRANCHISE — Pope

3. CROSS-TRAINING — Italian composer

4. SERVICE STATION — Norse explorer

5. CARDIAC ARREST — South American capital

6. MOTOR CONTROL — Canadian city

7. TIME INTERVAL — Roman goddess

8. PETROLEUM JELLY — Ancient astronomer

9. THEORETICALLY — Conservative commentator

10. NO-WIN SITUATION — Brand of cigarettes

11. SEARCH PARTY — Aviator

Last week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from Joseph Young, of St. Cloud, Minn., who conducts the blog "Puzzleria!" It's a little tricky. When you remove the last letter from Germany, Sweden, or Somalia, what remains is a native of that country. What country, if you remove its last letter, also leaves a native — but only after you rearrange its remaining letters?

Challenger answer: Vietnam (native)

Winner:Steven Bailey of San Francisco

This week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Eric Berlin. Take an 11-letter word with two D's in it. If you drop both D's, you'll get a world capital followed by a sign of the zodiac. What's the 11-letter word?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, July 18at 3 p.m. ET.

