PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now onto our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can. Each correct answer's now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Mo has five points. Maeve have has one. Alonzo has two.

SAGAL: All right, Maeve, you're in third place. You're up first. The clock will start when I begin your first question fill in the blank. On Wednesday, the House voted to hold Attorney General blank in contempt of Congress.

MAEVE HIGGINS: Affirmative.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Looking for his name, Maeve. Looking for his name.

HIGGINS: Attorney general.

(LAUGHTER)

HIGGINS: Barr. Barr.

SAGAL: Yes, William Barr.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

HIGGINS: (Laughter).

SAGAL: On Wednesday, Rand Paul blocked the Senate from approving a compensation fund for the victims of blank.

HIGGINS: 911.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: 911. This week, the DNC announced that 20 presidential candidates had qualified for the next round of televised blanks...

HIGGINS: Debates.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, India scrubbed their...

HIGGINS: She's ready.

SAGAL: On Monday, India scrubbed their planned mission to blank just minutes before takeoff.

HIGGINS: What?

(LAUGHTER)

HIGGINS: Their mission to blank.

SAGAL: Their mission to blank. Their mission to where.

HIGGINS: The moon.

SAGAL: The moon, yes. Very good.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

KURTIS: Whoa.

SAGAL: During a routine traffic stop in Oklahoma, police found blank, blank and blank inside a man's vehicle.

HIGGINS: I need to think of three different words.

SAGAL: You do, and you have to do it quickly.

(LAUGHTER)

HIGGINS: Oh, crazy, sexy, cool.

SAGAL: Very good, but no.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: They found an open bottle of whiskey, a live rattlesnake and a canister of uranium.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the blank outbreak in the Congo a global health emergency.

HIGGINS: Ebola.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Sunday, Novak Djokovic defeated blank to claim his second straight Wimbledon title.

HIGGINS: Another tennis player.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That's correct, but we're looking specifically for Roger Federer.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This week, Arby's said they would not be adding to vegetable-based Impossible burger...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...To their menu but, they would be adding blank.

HIGGINS: Bacon.

SAGAL: No, a carrot made of meat.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's so much easier to be a vegetarian now that there is a carrot made of meat.

HIGGINS: (Unintelligible) vegetables.

SAGAL: Exactly. The new item from Arby's is made from turkey, which is then flavored like a carrot, so it is everything you love about meat except the taste...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Which is historic and not simply because the product's launch was the first time somebody has said I want to show you all my meat carrot...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...And has not been arrested.

Bill, how did Maeve do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Maeve, you're improving.

HIGGINS: Yeah.

KURTIS: Five right, 10 more points a total of 11. And you're in the lead.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: All right, Alonzo. Alonzo, you're up next. Fill in the blank. On Monday, the White House issued new rules effectively barring migrants from Central America from requesting blank.

ALONZO BODDEN: Asylum.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, the U.S. Navy said it destroyed a drone from blank in the Strait of Hormuz.

BODDEN: Iran.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, the House voted to block President Trump's attempt to sell arms to blank.

BODDEN: Saudi Arabia.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After spending months tending to and watering his girlfriend's new house plant, a man in Australia discovered blank.

BODDEN: Her boyfriend.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Discovered that it was made of plastic. On Wednesday streaming service...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, streaming service blank announced its first major loss of U.S. subscribers.

BODDEN: Netflix.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: With over 32 nominations, "Game Of Thrones" leads the pack for the 2010 blank awards.

BODDEN: Emmy.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, police in Alabama warned that criminals...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Flushing drugs down the toilet could lead to blank.

BODDEN: Highly addicted alligators.

SAGAL: You're exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The police referred to these feared creatures as meth gators. Drug dealers in Alabama, if you keep flushing your stash down the toilet, you may end up creating a race, they say, of meth addicted gators roaming the streets looking for a fix.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, that sounds way worse than a normal gator. Doesn't meth make your teeth fall out?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Problem solved. Bill, I think Alonzo did pretty well. What do you think?

KURTIS: He got six right, 12 more points, 14. He's in the lead.

SAGAL: All right.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: How many then does Mo need to win?

KURTIS: Mo needs five to win.

SAGAL: Oh, he can do that. Here we go, Mo.

MO ROCCA: I don't know.

SAGAL: Fill in the blank, on Wednesday, the House voted to block a call from Representative Al Green to start blank proceedings against President Trump.

ROCCA: Impeachment.

SAGAL: Right

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Following the publication of a trove of offensive text messages, the governor of blank has said he will not be stepping down.

ROCCA: (Singing) Puerto Rico.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a federal judge permanently blocked the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 blank.

ROCCA: Census.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, former Supreme Court justice blank passed away at the age of 99.

ROCCA: He was at a famous baseball game, right?

SAGAL: He was, but what was his name?

ROCCA: John Paul Stevens.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: He was at the game where Babe Ruth supposedly called his shot.

ROCCA: Right. Right.

SAGAL: This week, a correctional facility in the U.K. announced a new program where well-behaved prisoners will be given blank.

ROCCA: Cheesecake.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Keys to the prison. A year after declaring bankruptcy, toy store chain blank announced it was opening two new stores for the holiday season.

ROCCA: Oh, Toys R Us.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, an apartment complex in Colorado...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Sent to residents a note informing them that blank was no longer allowed.

ROCCA: That people were no longer allowed.

SAGAL: Loud laughter.

ROCCA: OK.

HIGGINS: Oh.

SAGAL: The memo asked residents to only use library-level voices and stated that, quote, "loud laughter in conversation while people are relaxing in their homes is a nuisance regardless of the time of day." In order to keep laughter to an absolute minimum, the building managers have installed radios that will play NPR in each apartment.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: Wait a minute, Peter, Colorado, the state that legalized marijuana.

ROCCA: I know right (unintelligible) have a problem.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I wonder why they're still laughing, yeah. Bill, how did Mo, do? Did he do well enough to win?

KURTIS: He got that five that he needed so he wins with 15.

SAGAL: Congratulations, Mo.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict after FaceApp, what will be the next big app everyone will get excited about?

