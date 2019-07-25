Jordan Aims To Attract Tourists To Underwater Military Museum

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. In Jordan, diving resorts on the Red Sea attract people who want to see coral reefs, fish - standard, peaceful underwater stuff. Now divers will also be able to swim past sunken military equipment - tanks, troop carriers, a helicopter - all lowered into the Red Sea deliberately. Jordan is trying to attract tourists with an underwater military museum. The seafloor pictures are incredible, but what does this mean for the coral? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.