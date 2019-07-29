Thieves Stole His Wheels. Owner Cited For Not Moving For Street Sweeping

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. San Francisco thieves were thorough, and a parking enforcement officer was, too. Dan Dow parked his Toyota Corolla. Thieves removed all four tires and left the car standing on milk crates. Then while he was on the phone to police, the parking officer wrote a $79 ticket for failing to move the car for street cleaning. Authorities tell KTVU they are dismissing that citation, but Mr. Dow said he's angrier about the ticket than about the damage to his car. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.