And Now, In Stray Animal News ...

By Steve Inskeep
Published July 31, 2019 at 5:40 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with stray animal news. A New Hampshire cop thought he was helping a stray cat and discovered it was a bobcat, which is now safe in a wildlife refuge. In New York, baby ducks waddled with their mom across Brooklyn and fell down a storm grate. Police rescued them. Finally, somebody stole a package off a South Carolina porch. The thief could not know the package contained nine tarantulas. Don't know how that story ends, but it likely includes a surprise. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
