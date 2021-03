Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) join Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young to discuss the Democratic presidential candidates’ debate Tuesday night and Wednesday night, and President Trump’s re-election chances.

