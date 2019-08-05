Remembering Javier Rodriguez, A Victim Of The El Paso Shooting

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

And now we remember another victim from the shooting in El Paso.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Javier Rodriguez was about to start his sophomore year in high school. He played soccer and video games and was a good student. He was 15. Relatives told The Dallas Morning News that he was shopping for groceries with his uncle when the shooting began. Javier was killed. His uncle was shot in the foot.

SHAPIRO: Some of Javier's friends wore black to school today to honor him. Twenty-one others were killed on Saturday in El Paso, and dozens more were wounded.

