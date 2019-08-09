Boys Calls 911 For Pizza; Cops Deliver

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A 911 call was made in Sanford, Fla. As officers responded, a dispatcher told them the caller was a little boy who was starving and needed pizza. Sanford police wrote on Facebook their officers went to the scene. The kid's sister said she didn't know her brother had made this call. The officers used this as a teaching moment. They explained how 911 should be used. I'm not sure every parent would agree with their next move. The officers went out and bought the kid a gift - a large pizza. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.