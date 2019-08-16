Carl Safina: What Do Animals Tell Us About Ourselves — And Our Place In The World?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Anthropomorphic

About Carl Safina's TED Talk

Ecologist Carl Safina says humans aren't the only ones who love, grieve, or think. He argues if animals are more complex then we once thought, shouldn't we reconsider the ethics of how we treat them?

About Carl Safina

Carl Safina is an ecologist and conservationist who studies the relationship between humans and the natural world, specifically, how humans can better care for animal and plant life.

He is the Endowed Professor for Nature and Humanity at Stony Brook University, and he is also the founding president of The Safina Center at Stony Brook University.

He is the author of several books including Beyond Words: What Animals Think And Feel and Song For The Blue Ocean. His writing has won several awards including a MacAurthur "genius" prize, Pew, and Guggenheim Fellowships, as well as the John Burroughs, James Beard, and George Rabb medals. He was also the host of the 10-part PBS series Saving The Ocean With Carl Safina.

