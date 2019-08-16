Francis And Rosemary Klontz's Colorful 68-Year Marriage

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Congratulations to Francis and Rosemary Klontz, about to celebrate 68 years of color-coordinated marriage. Rosemary told KOVR that her mom bought T-shirts for the young couple back in high school, and they have been matching outfits every day since - and singing...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ROSEMARY AND FRANCIS KLONTZ: (Singing) How I hope and how I pray we will always be together, long after graduation day. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.