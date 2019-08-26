Canadian Police Hope Photocopy Will Help Them Nab Suspect

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Police in Toronto, Canada, are trying to catch a guy who allegedly broke into a business. They've got a pretty good lead. The Toronto Sun reports they gave the public what they believe is an image of the man's face. It's actually a photocopy of the guy's face, made by the guy while inside the business, apparently snacking and doing some photocopying. The image is pretty clear. Less clear is whether this burglar meant to help police find him. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.