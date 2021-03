Hurricane Dorian is expected to become a Category 4 storm this weekend as it nears the eastern coast of Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency.

Here & Now‘s Femi Oke speaks with Brendan Byrne (@SpaceBrendan), reporter for WMFE in Orlando.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

