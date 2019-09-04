Florida Family, Suspecting A Burglar, Alerts Sheriff's Department

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. When the residents of a house in Collier County, Fla., heard noises in the night, they called the sheriff's office, suspecting a burglar. Authorities turned up, and indeed, they found a cat burglar - not the human kind, though; the prowler was an actual cat. The sheriff's office posted a photo of the little guy looking bewildered behind the barred windows of a police car. Good news, though - Bones had a microchip and will be returned to his owners. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.