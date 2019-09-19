Request For Beer Money Turns Into An Act Of Kindness For Sick Kids

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Carson King went to a college football game. The Iowa State fan waved this homemade sign behind the pregame TV anchors. The sign was asking people to send beer money to his online account. Sympathetic viewers quickly ponied up hundreds of dollars, so he changed course. He posted on social media he would keep enough overhead for a case of beer and donate the rest to a children's hospital in Iowa City at the end of the month. So far, he's got 67,000 bucks. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.