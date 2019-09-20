Horse Tries To Board Bus In St. Petersburg, Russia

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Public transit certainly has its drawbacks - overcrowding, loud talkers, manspreading. Commuters on a bus in St. Petersburg, Russia, almost had to deal with a problem even worse. Their bus paused at a stop, opened its doors, and a horse started to get on board. No telling why it was walking around free or where it wanted to go. The driver was able to put a stop to all the horsing around and close the doors before anyone could get hurt. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.