Wisconsin Leads The Nation In Farm Bankruptcies

The annual Farm Aid concert, featuring Willie Nelson and Bonnie Raitt, takes place Saturday in Wisconsin. It’s a timely location for the decades-old benefit concert.

That’s because the state, still known to many as “America’s Dairyland,” again leads the nation in farm bankruptcies, and many dairy farmers are getting out of the business.

Chuck Quirmbach from member station WUWM reports.

