Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next big heist? Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: It's only a matter of time before the matching gold litter box is also gone.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: True. Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Every single sexy Mister Rogers costume will go missing except for one worn by Sean Spicer on "Dancing With The Stars."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Bobcat Goldthwait.

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: President Trump's gold toilet's going to go missing. They're going to discover that it's never been used and figure out why he's been so upset all this time.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: If any of that happens, panel, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Roxanne Roberts, Alonzo Boden and Bobcat Goldthwait.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week. This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.