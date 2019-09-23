© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Sheila Pereira Gets Location Of Half Marathon Mixed Up

Published September 23, 2019 at 5:03 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with sympathy but also congratulations to Sheila Pereira. The Worcester, Mass., woman learned of the Worcester City Half Marathon. She signed up online and realized too late the race was in Worcester, England. But Ms. Pereira was not deterred. She ran her own darn half-marathon in Massachusetts, 13.1 miles in just over two hours. The Boston Globe reports the organizers in England sent her a medal. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.