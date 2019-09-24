Lenny Kravitz's Sunglasses Were Taken In LA, He Wants Them Back

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Lenny Kravitz needs your help. The musician played here in LA over the weekend, and afterwards, he posted on social media that a critical piece of his wardrobe went missing. His sunglasses were taken. He wrote, they're incredibly sentimental to me. They are vintage, and they belonged to a family member. He even created an email account for tips. So if you are out there, please come forward. There's no way those glasses look as good on you as they do on Lenny Kravitz. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.