House To Move Forward With Trump Impeachment Inquiry

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House of Representatives would move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump. A key part of the investigation will focus on Trump’s request of Ukraine’s president to investigate a rival — former Vice President Joe Biden.

