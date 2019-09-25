© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
House To Move Forward With Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Published September 25, 2019 at 11:06 AM CDT

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House of Representatives would move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump. A key part of the investigation will focus on Trump’s request of Ukraine’s president to investigate a rival — former Vice President Joe Biden.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR).

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

