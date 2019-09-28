Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will kids do now that they can't Juul anymore? - Roy Blount Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR: Study and kiki.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: Now that they can't Juul, they're going to start having sex.

(LAUGHTER)

FARSAD: Ooh. And Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: They'll be drinking booze, spelled B-U-U-Z...

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BURKE: ...An electric beer bottle that's so high tech and efficient it doesn't even get you drunk. It just gives you cirrhosis.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks also to Roy Blount Jr., Negin Farsad and Adam Burke. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.