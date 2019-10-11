You Know It's Halloween Season When The Night Sky Glows Orange

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You know it's Halloween when the night sky glows orange. That eerie glow this weekend, it's called the Hunter's Moon. It's the first full moon after the Harvest Moon. And it's going to peak at 5:07 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time this Sunday. The orange is actually the moon reflecting the sun's color. And it's going to look much bigger and more orange thanks to what's called the moon illusion, our eyes playing tricks on us. Think of it as the sky's trick-or-treat. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.