Turkey Rebuffs U.S. Threat Of Sanctions Over Military Operations In Syria

Published October 16, 2019 at 11:11 AM CDT

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan says he will “never declare a ceasefire” in northeast Syria, defying international pressure and threats of sanctions from the United States.

Turkey invaded Kurdish-controlled northern Syria earlier this month following President Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the region.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley gets the latest from NPR correspondent Daniel Estrin (@danielestrin).

