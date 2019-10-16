Turkey Rebuffs U.S. Threat Of Sanctions Over Military Operations In Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan says he will “never declare a ceasefire” in northeast Syria, defying international pressure and threats of sanctions from the United States.
Turkey invaded Kurdish-controlled northern Syria earlier this month following President Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the region.
Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley gets the latest from NPR correspondent Daniel Estrin (@danielestrin).
