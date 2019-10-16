Turkey Rebuffs U.S. Threat Of Sanctions Over Military Operations In Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan says he will “never declare a ceasefire” in northeast Syria, defying international pressure and threats of sanctions from the United States.

Turkey invaded Kurdish-controlled northern Syria earlier this month following President Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the region.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley gets the latest from NPR correspondent Daniel Estrin (@danielestrin).

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.