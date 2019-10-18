Dan Moshavi: Can Expressing Your Anger Make You A Better Leader?

Part 4 of theTED Radio HourepisodeReframing Anger.

About Dan Moshavi's TED Talk

If you think getting angry isn't a sign of emotional intelligence — think again, says Dan Moshavi. He says research shows anger might actually be a powerful, constructive motivator in the workplace.

About Dan Moshavi

Dan Moshavi is the Dean of the Lucas College and Graduate School of Business at San Jose State University. His research focuses on leadership, and expressing emotions at work.

Previously, he taught in Switzerland at the University of Lugano. Moshavi also acted as a research fellow with the Nemours Center for Medical Leadership.

He received a bachelor's and master's degree from George Washington University and his Ph.D. in management from the University of Oregon. Moshavi has recieved more than a dozen teaching awards.

