'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Composer Says It's A Halloween Movie

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THIS IS HALLOWEEN")

DANNY ELFMAN: (Singing) This is Halloween. This is Halloween. Halloween, Halloween.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Since its release in 1993, fans of the film "The Nightmare Before Christmas" have debated whether this is a Christmas or a Halloween movie. We may finally be closer to an answer. The composer who wrote all the music for "Nightmare Before Christmas," Danny Elfman, talked about it with USA Today. Build in some movie time after trick-or-treating tonight because Elfman says 'tis the season. (Imitating evil laughter).