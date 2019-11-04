Week Ahead: Where's The Impeachment Inquiry Headed Next?

Find a buildout from this hour featuring a partial transcription here.

Editor’s note: In this broadcast, we talked extensively about when impeachment inquiry transcripts would be released. Shortly after our broadcast ended, the House Committees released two of those transcripts.

We have the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry and look ahead to more testimony this week.

Guests

Elizabeth Landers, Washington correspondent for Vice News. (@ElizLanders)

Nick Schifrin, foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour. (@nickschifrin)

Darlene Superville, White House reporter, Associated Press. (@dsupervilleap)

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, Democratic congressman representing Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, outside of Chicago. Member of the House Intelligence Committee. (@CongressmanRaja)

From The Reading List

Associated Press: “Democrats prep for open hearings, seek Bolton testimony” — “For only the fourth time in U.S. history, the House of Representatives has started a presidential impeachment inquiry . House committees are trying to determine whether President Donald Trump violated his oath of office by asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his family and to investigate the country’s involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“A quick summary of the latest news and what’s to come:

“MOVING INTO PUBLIC VIEW

“The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, told The Associated Press on Friday that the three committees leading the impeachment investigation plan to begin releasing transcripts of closed-door interviews as soon as early this week. The committees have interviewed current and former officials from the State Department and White House who have expressed concerns about Trump’s efforts to urge Ukraine to investigate Biden and his family.”

Reuters: “Whistleblower offers Republicans testimony as Trump pushes to unmask” — “The U.S. official whose whistleblower complaint led to the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump offered to communicate directly with Republicans on the intelligence committee leading the inquiry, his lawyers said on Sunday.

“The action was in response to Republican efforts, led by Trump, to unmask the whistleblower, a member of the U.S. intelligence community whose identity has not been released, lawyer Mark Zaid said. Republicans have ‘sought to expose our client’s identity which could jeopardize their safety, as well as that of their family,’ Zaid wrote on Twitter.

“News of the offer came as Trump called on the whistleblower to come forward, in a stark departure from norms in such cases.”

The Hill: “Conway spars with Wallace on whether White House will cooperate with impeachment inquiry after formal vote” — “Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway sparred with Fox News’ Chris Wallace Sunday on whether the White House would cooperate with the House’s impeachment inquiry following a vote to formalize the process.

“‘The full House did not vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry, just Democrats,’ Conway said on ‘Fox News Sunday,’ before Wallace reminded her Democrats hold the majority in the chamber. Independent Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) also voted to authorize the inquiry.

“Wallace pressed Conway on whether the White House would cooperate with the process in this new stage, which Democrats promised would include public hearings, to which Conway responded that several current and former White House officials have already testified. Wallace noted that those officials testified over the objections of the White House.”

Vox: “Trump stumps for himself during a Mississippi rally for a tight governor’s race” — “When President Donald Trump appeared at a Tupelo, Mississippi rally Friday held to energize voters for the state’s Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves — who is facing a tight race for governor against Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood on November 5 — it didn’t take long for the president to start stumping for himself instead.

“In his first rally since the House of Representatives’ Thursday vote on the impeachment inquiry, the president did find some time to ask voters to support Reeves, who he brought onstage, but spent the majority of his address attacking lawmakers, the press, and political opponents to defend himself against growing scrutiny.

“A day before the rally, the House voted to endorse an impeachment inquiry into the president’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into opening an investigation against his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden’s son, Hunter.”

PBS NewsHour: “In Iraq and Lebanon, economic needs push protesters past sectarian divide” — “Iraqi and Lebanese protesters each took to the streets for local reasons.

“But they are united in arguing that their governments are broken. In Iraq, the spark was the firing of a popular general. But listen to this Iraqi demonstrator demand fundamental change.

“‘The Iraqi people are not looking forward to reforms. We want the resignation of this government,’ the man says.”

“In Lebanon, the spark was a lack of services and a tax on a popular app. But the protesters’ catchphrase is now ‘All of them,’ as in, they want all politicians to go.”

Vice: “Things Aren’t Going Super Great for Kamala Harris so She’s Going ‘All-In on Iowa’” — “Sen. Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign announced Wednesday that the campaign would be laying off staff and literally betting the farm on Iowa.

“The memo, obtained by VICE News, was written by campaign manager Juan Rodriguez and describes an ‘organizational realignment to go all-in on Iowa.’ He praises the fundraising efforts of the campaign so far — $35 million raised to date — but concedes a ‘competitive resources environment’ is leading to a cash crunch.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.