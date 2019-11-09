Fresh Air Weekend: Singer/Songwriter Allison Moorer; Writer Saeed Jones

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Years After Her Parents' Murder-Suicide, Musician Allison Moorer Finds Healing:More than three decades after the death of her parents, Moorer has a new memoir and companion album, both called Blood, about her abusive father and the emotional scars of being orphaned at 14.

Reissue Captures Nat King Cole Before He Broke Through To Mainstream:Early in his career, Cole formed a trio with guitarist Oscar Moore and bassist Wesley Prince. Hittin' the Ramp, a new 7-CD roundup, showcases the band that help catapult Cole to stardom.

'We're All Struggling': Writer Saeed Jones Reflects On Identity And Acceptance:"It was perilous to be a black gay boy in America," Jones says of the fear and isolation he experienced growing up in Texas in the 1990s. His new memoir is How We Fight for Our Lives.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

